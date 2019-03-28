Here’s how to get a year of FREE Nintendo Switch Online access via Amazon Prime

Amazon is now offering up to 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online for FREE. You will need to be an Amazon Prime member, but providing you have that in order all you have to do is link your Prime account to your Twitch account right here. And then jump over to this landing page to redeem your FREE access. First you claim the 3 months and then after 60 days you can go claim the following 9 months of Switch Online. A year of Switch online is regularly $20. Just remember to manually cancel the subscription as it ends because it will convert into a paid subscription. More details below.

Here’s everything you need to know about Nintendo Switch Online. You can also learn about the retro game library and its recent additions right here.

We have a nice batch of discounted digital Switch games form $5 today and eShop gift cards at $5 off.

Get up to 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online benefits, including online play, access to classic NES™ games, and other benefits with Twitch Prime.

Offer only available in select countries. A Twitch Prime Account age 13+ and a Nintendo Account linked to a Nintendo Switch system are required to take advantage of this offer. The Nintendo Account User Agreement, including the Purchase and Subscription terms, apply. Please redeem the 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership between 3/28/2019 and 9/24/2019. Active Twitch Prime account for 60 days required to claim additional 9-month Nintendo Switch Online membership at no extra cost. Please redeem the 9-month membership by 1/22/2020. Nintendo Switch Online family membership holders are not eligible for this offer. A credit card (Visa/Mastercard) or PayPal account is required for users age 18 and up. This offer can only be claimed once per each Twitch Prime and Nintendo Account. For more details, see the FAQs below