Earlier this year, LEGO showcased five new sets to celebrate 20 years of Star Wars models. Now with the 80th anniversary of Batman right around the corner, this morning LEGO is unveiling a series of new releases to celebrate the caped crusader. Featuring Batman himself, the six upcoming sets include iconic vehicles, infamous villains and more. Head below to get a closer look at the new releases.

LEGO Batman 80th Anniversary sets:

Today’s new wave of Batman sets joins the long list of past releases. All of the sets feature the Dark Knight alongside one of his iconic vehicles alongside scenery in and around Gotham City. Plus, special edition 80th anniversary packaging encompasses all the sets to celebrate the occasion.

Price-wise, the new series of Batman kits start at $10 and go all the way up to $100. Four of the sets are the targeted at the average LEGO builder and include the Batmobile, Batwing and more. There’s also two sets geared towards the younger crowd of LEGO fans, which brings Batman to all ages.

Across all six new builds, there are plenty of new minifigures. Which are sure to make these sets appeal to collectors as well as batman fans. By the looks of it, there are also new elements making their way into the sets. Most notably, new bat-shaped bricks make their debut as well as a new stud shooter.

You’ll find all of the new LEGO Batman 80th Anniversary sets below:

LEGO 80th Anniversary Batcave Clayface Invasion 76122: $99.99

Quick! Transform Bruce Wayne into Batman to stop Clayface invading the LEGO Batcave! Check the Batcomputer and dash to the Bat-Tank. Fire the Bat-Tank’s flick missiles, hook and stud shooters at the monster. Team up with Batwoman to get Clayface to release Robin from its huge hands. But watch out—Two-Face is trying to break Catwoman out of the jail. You must capture these Super-Villain invaders before they destroy the Batcave! Batwing and The Riddler Heist 76120: $49.99 Dash to stop The Riddler’s robbery with LEGO Batman, Commissioner Gordon and SHAZAM!. The Super-Villain has unlocked the stolen safe, hooked it to his helicopter and is getting away. Give chase with Batman’s powerful Batwing and Commissioner Gordon’s police car. Steer clear of the helicopter’s flick missiles and fire back with the Batwing’s city shooters and other cool weapons. The action never stops with this this brilliant building set. You must take down the helicopter and capture The Riddler before he escapes with the stolen cash and gems! Batmobile: Pursuit of The Joker 76119: $29.99 Red alert! The Joker is causing trouble in downtown GOTHAM CITYTM, so leap into the Batmobile cockpit with LEGO Batman and chase him down. Hit top speed and make the flame exhaust and the Bat symbols on the wheels spin. Unfold the hidden stud shooters and fire. Swerve The Joker’s LEGO stud shooter then jump out of the Batmobile and chase him down the street. You must capture the grinning Super-Villain before he creates more chaos! Mr. Freeze Batcycle Battle 76118: $19.99

Emergency! Mr. Freeze is turning GOTHAM CITYTM into ice! Ride to the rescue with LEGO Batman and Robin on the Batcycle with this awesome playset. Fire the stud shooter at Mr. Freeze’s snowscooter and steer clear of his freeze gun. Then split the Batman bike in two and ambush the super-villain. Attack with Robin’s sword and target Mr. Freeze with Batman’s Batarang and grappling hookshooter. Only you can turn up the heat on this bad guy and save GOTHAM CITY! LEGO 80th Anniversary Batman vs. The Riddler Robbery 76137: $9.99 Help Batman stop The Riddler robbing a bank in GOTHAM CITY with this exciting LEGO® DC Batman playset! The Super-Villain has stolen from the ATM cash machine and is getting away on his skateboard. Jump into Batman’s super-cool LEGO Batmobile and drive at top speed to stop him. Throw the Batarang to knock over The Riddler and take back the stolen money!

Batman and The Joker Escape 76138: $39.99