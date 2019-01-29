In 1999, LEGO kicked off its series of Star Wars sets with 13 models that would go on to influence the next two decades of releases. In the past few years, the kits have defined the company’s lineup with massive and detailed must-have creations. Now to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Star Wars kits, LEGO has unveiled five new sets that reimagine classic vehicles from a galaxy far, far away. Head below for a closer look.

LEGO has been dabbling with nostalgia-packed sets for the past few years; mainly in the form of bringing back fan-favorites that have gone out of production. While we’ve seen sets like the Taj Mahal and Vestas Wind Turbine reassembled, there’s no competing with the UCS Millennium Falcon. In the same spirit, these new releases look to draw fans new and old back in to celebrate two decades of Star Wars-themed builds.

Today’s unveil brings five upcoming sets from a galaxy far, far away. LEGO is mainly focusing on vehicles and spaceships here, all of which we’ve seen in one form or another over the past 20 years. Both Anakin’s Podracer and the Snowspeeder were actually in the original batch of Star Wars kits, with the rest joining the theme in the years following 1999.

Spread out across five different price points, the new sets start at $20 and go up to $130. LEGO is also covering the entire scope of the initial releases by including both Original Trilogy and Prequel Era kits in the announcement.

To go alongside each of the five new releases, LEGO has also included a collector’s edition minifigure in all of the sets. Just like the models themselves, each of the five minifigures harks back to the character’s original brick-built design, yellow heads and all. It’s just like the 60th Anniversary Minifigure we saw at Toy Fair last year. Across the upcoming releases you’ll find Luke, Leia, Darth Vader, Han Solo and Lando Calrissiann, all complete with commemorative name plates.