Fans of National Lampoon’s Vacation unite! The station wagon from the original feature film is going up for auction next month in Palm Beach, Florida. It’s true. The glorious 1981 Ford LTD Custom Station Wagon can be yours, if you’re the lucky high bidder. It’s adorned with special limited edition details, including the luggage rack and various other features from the iconic film. While this is a spot-on recreation, and not the actual station wagon, there’s still plenty to love here. Head below for all of the details and our favorite miniature recreations for those of us not ready to shell out big money.

National Lampoon’s Vacation station wagon hits auction

While not one of the main characters, the iconic station wagon plays a key role in National Lampoon’s Vacation. The design, colors and interior all bring us back to the 80s. But it was the scene with Aunt Edna strapped to the luggage rack that really brings back those memories.

As far as the actual vehicle is concerned, this retro-remake is a fully-functioning 1981 Ford LTD Custom with all of the trimmings. The Wagon Queen Family Truckster was popular way back when, but with today’s auction, it’s making a comeback.

Its iconic green paint job and wood siding deliver all of the nostalgia you’d hope for. But what really sets it apart is the luggage rack, which is complete with all of the era-correct luggage… and of course, Aunt Edna. Here’s a full description from the Barrett-Jackson auction house in West Palm Beach, Florida.

This Ford Station Wagon re-creation is based on the car in the movie “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” starring Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo. It’s powered by a 5.0-liter 8-cylinder engine and an automatic transmission.

At this time it’s anyone’s guess what the National Lampoon relic will fetch at auction. You could tell me $10,000, and I’d believe you. I’m also in on $50,000 estimates. Let us know in the comments below.

Pick up your own National Lampoon’s Vacation station wagon

Not ready to shell out some auction cash? Well, lucky for you, Amazon has a wide selection of model-sized remakes of this iconic vehicle. For $25, you can pick up a 1/64th scale version of the original that’s sure to look great on any desk. With a true-to-scale design (sans Aunt Edna) and real rubber tires, this one is sure to be a hit with any collector. Head over to this page to learn more and pick up your own model National Lampoon’s Vacation station wagon today.