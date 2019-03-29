Upgrade to 4K while the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console is $50 off: $350 shipped (Reg. $400)

- Mar. 29th 2019 11:26 am ET

Trusted game dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console for $349.99 shipped. Regularly $400, this is a straight $50 discount and the lowest price we can find. In fact, it is one of the best up-front prices we have tracked on Sony’s high-end machine in a while outside of YMMV and very limited group discount deals. PS4 Pro brings 4K and HDR gaming to your setup, provided you have a TV that can handle them, as well as a boost mode that will intelligently “up-res” games not particularly made for the Pro hardware. More details below.

One way to get even more out of PS4 Pro is with an upgraded storage device. You’ll find some great options in our last WD hard drive roundup. Here’s one year of PS Plus for $43 and hit up this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals.

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console:

PS4 Pro outputs gameplay to your 4K TV. Many games, like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Gran Turismo Sport, and more, are optimized to look stunningly sharp and detailed when played on a 4K TV with PS4 Pro.

  • 4K TV Gaming – PS4 Pro outputs gameplay to your 4K TV
  • More HD Power – Turn on Boost Mode to give PS4 games access to the increased power of PS4 Pro
  • HDR Technology– With an HDR TV, compatible PS4 games display an unbelievably vibrant and lifelike range of colors
