Jaybird RUN truly wireless earbuds feature up to 12 hour battery life: $119 (Reg. $150)

Electronics Club (97% positive feedback from 61,000) via Amazon offers the Jaybird RUN True Wireless Headphones in Jet Black for $119 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $180 but more recently has been listed around $150. Today’s deal is $11 less than Best Buy’s Deal of the Day. If you’re not in on the latest version of Apple AirPods, Jaybird RUN earbuds offer many of the same specs for less. Features include 12-hour battery life, integrated play/pause features, and a sweatproof design. We were big fans in our hands-on review and Best Buy customers largely agree.

Looking to save even further? Consider Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Neo truly wireless headphones at $50. With 3.5-hours of battery life, you’ll miss out on some features there but the price is tough to beat. Designated controls on the side enable access to Siri, play/pause, and more.

Jaybird RUN Wireless Earbuds feature: