Sega Genesis Mini goes up for pre-order w/ 40 classic games, two controllers, more

After a year of back and forth, and ultimately being delayed, the Sega Genesis Mini gaming console is finally available for pre-order. The $80 console is set to ship in late September with 40 legendary titles (full list below). It will also include two three-button controllers and a remake of the iconic console. Will fare batter than the much-maligned PlayStation Classic? Only time will tell. But if you’re interested, pre-orders are now live at Walmart. More details below.
Sega Genesis Mini games list:
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Space Harrier 2
- Shining Force
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Toe Jam & Earl
- Comix Zone
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Altered Beast
- Gunstar Heroes
- …and more…