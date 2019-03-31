Sega Genesis Mini goes up for pre-order w/ 40 classic games, two controllers, more

After a year of back and forth, and ultimately being delayed, the Sega Genesis Mini gaming console is finally available for pre-order. The $80 console is set to ship in late September with 40 legendary titles (full list below). It will also include two three-button controllers and a remake of the iconic console. Will fare batter than the much-maligned PlayStation Classic? Only time will tell. But if you’re interested, pre-orders are now live at Walmart. More details below.

Sega Genesis Mini games list:

  • Ecco the Dolphin
  • Castlevania: Bloodlines
  • Space Harrier 2
  • Shining Force
  • Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
  • Toe Jam & Earl
  • Comix Zone
  • Sonic the Hedgehog
  • Altered Beast
  • Gunstar Heroes
  • …and more…

