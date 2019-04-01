Eve’s new Flare Portable HomeKit Light gets first price drop to $90 shipped at Amazon

Eve’s official Amazon storefront offers its Flare Portable HomeKit Light for $89.90 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having just been released last month, today’s offer is the first price drop we’ve seen on one of Eve’s latest and discounts the price to a new all-time low. Eve’s newest release mixes up the usual form-factor to bring a unique, spherical light to your HomeKit setup. Its portable design gets around 13 hours of lighting on a single charge and provides 90 lumens of accent lighting to your space. So far it carries a 4+ star rating from over 65% of shoppers, and you can get an in-depth look in our hands-on review.

Looking for other ways to deck out your HomeKit setup? You can currently save 20% on the Philips Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit at $120 shipped. Plus, we recently just went hands on with Eve’s recent smart Light Strip, coming to the conclusion that it touts superb color accuracy and reliability in a standalone HomeKit design.

Eve Flare HomeKit Light features:

Invigorate any space with beautiful light moods

Control your ambience via your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Siri

Set the perfect outdoor atmosphere thanks to IP65 water resistance

Enjoy 6 hours of illumination and charge wirelessly

Transport easily using the carry-and-hang handle

HomeKit-enabled for unparalleled ease of use and advanced security

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!