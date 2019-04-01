At the beginning of March we got a first glimpse at the tie-in LEGO kits to go along with the debut of Avengers: Endgame. Today we’re getting an official look at the five just-released sets which are packed with exclusive new minifigures, vehicles and more from the highly-anticipated film. Head below for a closer look at each of the new LEGO Avengers: Endgame kits and for how you can add them to your brick-built super hero collection.

Now that the sets have officially been released by LEGO, we’re able to take a better look at the builds. The sets all feature Endgame box art alongside depictions of the heroes that are included in the specific kit. Across all five of the new builds, you’ll find the entire cast of Avengers heroes – at least those who have survived the events of Infinity War.

The new wave of LEGO Avengers: Endgame kits start at $20 and climb to $100. Each of the builds is now available for purchase direct from LEGO as well as Target. Head below for a closer look at each of the new builds.

Avengers Compound Battle 76131: $99.99 Team up with Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Hulk, Nebula and Ant-Man and defend the Avengers’ compound! Make plans in the office and grab weapons from the table’s secret compartment. Monitor Thanos and the Outrider’s approach to the Avengers HQ with the radar, then speed into action. Activate the rooftop defense system. Target the Outrider with the offroader’s dual stud shooter, then launch the Avengers’ helicopter and fire its rapid shooter! LEGO Avengers Endgame Kits | Ultimate Quinjet 76126: $79.99 Get set for battle against the Chitauri with the Avengers Ultimate Quinjet! Prepare the weapons with Rocket and Thor in the passenger compartment. Jump in the cockpit with Black Widow and take off. Fire the stud shooters and the 6-stud rapid shooter. Make a smooth landing and continue the fight on the wings. Then surprise the enemy with the stud-shooting trike! Iron Man Hall of Armor 76125: $59.99 Join Tony Stark in the Iron Man Hall of Armor and experiment with new tech! Make a smoothie in the kitchen. Work at the desk and get suited up using the robotic arms. Lift heavy objects in the Iron Man lab wearing the massive Igor Suit. And if your experiments go wrong, get the robot to put out fires with the fire extinguisher. But watch out—an Outrider is trying to break in so grab a weapon and capture this dangerous invader! You can rebuild this awesome Hall of Armor in loads of different ways, so the actionnever stops! LEGO Avengers Endgame Kits | War Machine Buster 76124: $34.99 Emergency! Ant-Man is under attack by the dangerous Outriders. Fly to the rescue with the mighty War Machine Buster! Fire the 6-stud rapid shooter and the flick missiles. Grab an Outrider with the massive mech’s powerful hands. Then detach the stud-shooting cannons and battle the enemy on the ground with War Machine!

Captain America: Outriders Attack 76123: $19.99

Take on 3 Outriders with Captain America’s bike! Fight back with the Captain America shield shooters. Then jump out of the cockpit, detach the blasters, and battle those enemy Outriders one on one!

9to5Toys’ Take:

Overall, the Avengers: Endgame LEGO kits are a hit in my book. Some of the sets, like Iron Man’s Hall of Armor and the War Machine Buster are exceptionally notable for their high part per dollar ratios. Though the wave’s most expensive set, is pretty lack-luster with only 699 pieces for $100. The one downside is that in order to complete the cast of new figures, you’ll need to pick up all five sets. It would have been great to see the Thanos BigFig appear in one of the lower-end kits, but that’s how it was for the Infinity War kits.

Hopefully LEGO has a promotion planned for later in the month to coincide with the Endgame’s release. We just saw a limited-edition minifigure set earlier in the month, so something like a miniature Avengers Tower, or any other Avengers-themed build would be a nice way to promote these new kits.