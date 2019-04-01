It’s officially April, which means fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are turning their attention to Avengers: Endgame as the film’s release draws near. UBTECH is hoping to get in on that hype, debuting its latest smartphone-enabled robot to coincide with the newest Marvel movie. The UBTECH Iron Man Robot brings Tony Stark’s MK50 armor to life with authentic movements, lights, and sounds more. Head below for all of the details and for how you can bring home your very own Iron Man suit.

Today’s unveil from the consumer robotics company isn’t the first to license an iconic property from the likes of Disney. Back in 2017, UBTECH showcased a First Order Stormtrooper Robot ahead of the release of The Last Jedi.

UBTECH Iron Man Robot details

UBTECH’s newest unveil stands over one-foot tall and pairs with your iOS or Android device. The companion app allows you to command the MK50 armor, which features authentic movements, lights and sounds from Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. The Iron Man suit can walk around autonomously, as well as while being controlled from your device.

The app also teleports you into the world of the MCU, thanks to an ARKit-based augmented reality game. In the app, you’ll be able to battle against Iron Man’s foes like the Chitarui and Ebony Maw, build an arsenal of nanotech weaponry and more. And for those wishing they could done the armor themselves, UBTECH’s new robot has you covered. You’ll also be able to turn yourself into Iron Man, thanks to a miniature display that lives underneath the robot’s helmet. Custom audio can also be uploaded as well, to really round out the experience.

The MK50 Iron Man Robot from UBTECH’s notable features are rounded out by a robust drag and drop coding interface. You’ll be able to program custom actions, sequences and so much more.

UBTECH Iron Man Robot pricing and availability

UBTECH’s upcoming Iron Man Robot is now available for purchase from Amazon and UBTECH direct. It fetches a $289 price tag, about what you’d expect from a robot supposedly made by the likes of Tony Stark.

9to5Toys’ Take:

As a huge fan of the MCU and Iron Man specifically, it’s hard not to love an iPhone-enabled robot of my favorite superhero. UBTECH’s new unveil looks to bring the on-screen inspiration to life in a unique way. I got a hands-on look at UBTECH’s Stormtrooper robot at Toy Fair last year and was left impressed. I’m sure the company has made a lot of improvements in the almost two years since its release, so it’ll be interesting to see the new Iron man Robot in person.

It’s as high-tech as you can expect, though that does come with one particularly glaring tradeoff. At nearly $300, its price makes it a hard sell for younger Avengers fans looking to learn how to code. That being said, I’m sure many Marvel fans will find the robot to be an irresistible additional to their collection of merchandise, and one of the more high-tech ones at that.