It’s officially April, which means fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are turning their attention to Avengers: Endgame as the film’s release draws near. UBTECH is hoping to get in on that hype, debuting its latest smartphone-enabled robot to coincide with the newest Marvel movie. The UBTECH Iron Man Robot brings Tony Stark’s MK50 armor to life with authentic movements, lights, and sounds more. Head below for all of the details and for how you can bring home your very own Iron Man suit.
Today’s unveil from the consumer robotics company isn’t the first to license an iconic property from the likes of Disney. Back in 2017, UBTECH showcased a First Order Stormtrooper Robot ahead of the release of The Last Jedi.
UBTECH Iron Man Robot details
UBTECH’s newest unveil stands over one-foot tall and pairs with your iOS or Android device. The companion app allows you to command the MK50 armor, which features authentic movements, lights and sounds from Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. The Iron Man suit can walk around autonomously, as well as while being controlled from your device.
The app also teleports you into the world of the MCU, thanks to an ARKit-based augmented reality game. In the app, you’ll be able to battle against Iron Man’s foes like the Chitarui and Ebony Maw, build an arsenal of nanotech weaponry and more. And for those wishing they could done the armor themselves, UBTECH’s new robot has you covered. You’ll also be able to turn yourself into Iron Man, thanks to a miniature display that lives underneath the robot’s helmet. Custom audio can also be uploaded as well, to really round out the experience.
The MK50 Iron Man Robot from UBTECH’s notable features are rounded out by a robust drag and drop coding interface. You’ll be able to program custom actions, sequences and so much more.
UBTECH Iron Man Robot pricing and availability
UBTECH’s upcoming Iron Man Robot is now available for purchase from Amazon and UBTECH direct. It fetches a $289 price tag, about what you’d expect from a robot supposedly made by the likes of Tony Stark.
9to5Toys’ Take:
As a huge fan of the MCU and Iron Man specifically, it’s hard not to love an iPhone-enabled robot of my favorite superhero. UBTECH’s new unveil looks to bring the on-screen inspiration to life in a unique way. I got a hands-on look at UBTECH’s Stormtrooper robot at Toy Fair last year and was left impressed. I’m sure the company has made a lot of improvements in the almost two years since its release, so it’ll be interesting to see the new Iron man Robot in person.
It’s as high-tech as you can expect, though that does come with one particularly glaring tradeoff. At nearly $300, its price makes it a hard sell for younger Avengers fans looking to learn how to code. That being said, I’m sure many Marvel fans will find the robot to be an irresistible additional to their collection of merchandise, and one of the more high-tech ones at that.
LOS ANGELES – April 1, 2019 – The awesome power of Iron Man’s armor is now in your hands with the Iron Man MK50 Robot, the first-ever humanoid robot inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Built by UBTECH Robotics, a global leader in intelligent humanoid robotics and AI technologies, and officially licensed by Marvel Entertainment, the Iron Man MK50 Robot combines advanced robotics with augmented reality to give you a superhero experience worthy of Tony Stark himself.
The Iron Man MK50 Robot is your portal into the events after Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War and leading up to Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, hitting theaters worldwide on April 26th. Get in on the action through your Iron Man MK50 robot’s ability to control its movements, lights, and sounds using a mobile device; complete augmented reality missions; customize the robot’s face with your own; and code original, custom action sequences to personalize your own robot.
“UBTECH is thrilled to collaborate with Marvel to bring the excitement around the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life in the real world with the Iron Man MK50 Robot,” said John Rhee, senior vice president and general manager, UBTECH North America. “The Iron Man MK50 Robot provides an immersive, entertaining, and customizable experience that both casual and hardcore fans alike will find fun and familiar.”
Features of the Iron Man MK50 Robot include:
- A dynamic augmented reality (AR) experience through a free companion app for iOS and Android that lets you play as Tony Stark and suit up in the iconic MK50 armor to practice your battle skills. Build your arsenal of nanotech weaponry, then battle against enemy drones inspired by Iron Man’s iconic villains, like the Chitauri and Ebony Maw.
- “I am Iron Man!” Use your mobile device to upload your own photo and custom audio to your Iron Man MK50 Robot’s face display. Friends (and enemies) will be blown away when the retractable faceplate opens to reveal you as the hero underneath Iron Man’s armor.
- Mobile Command Protocol puts you in control of the Iron Man MK50 Robot’s motors, lights, and sound, with the ability to select specific phrases from a recognizable Tony Stark voice.
- Iron Guard Protocol offers custom patrol capabilities, utilizing cutting edge light sensor technology to detect enemy invaders and respond with audio and light reactions.
- Custom Protocol allows you to build one-of-a-kind moves for the Iron Man MK50 Robot using block-based programming. The visual drag-and-drop programming editor lets you create simple, custom Iron Man scripts without requiring any programming knowledge while giving you the full Super Hero power of Iron Man’s MK50 technology.