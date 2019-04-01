Head to the mysterious Valleys Between on iOS, now matching the all-time low at $2

Valleys Between is a game about nurturing a “thriving, beautiful world by creating life, developing communities and discovering the quiet mysteries” the environment has to offer. The regularly $3 iOS game is now on sale for $1.99. That’s matching the lowest we have ever tracked and a great time to jump in. You “shape the land at your fingertips” and unlock animals to populate your valley while enjoying the original music and handcrafted audio. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

iOS Universal: Valleys Between: $2 (Reg. $3)

Valleys Between :