Head to the mysterious Valleys Between on iOS, now matching the all-time low at $2

- Apr. 1st 2019 9:57 am ET

0

Valleys Between is a game about nurturing a “thriving, beautiful world by creating life, developing communities and discovering the quiet mysteries” the environment has to offer. The regularly $3 iOS game is now on sale for $1.99. That’s matching the lowest we have ever tracked and a great time to jump in. You “shape the land at your fingertips” and unlock animals to populate your valley while enjoying the original music and handcrafted audio. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

iOS Universal: Valleys Between$2 (Reg. $3)

Valleys Between:

Nurture a thriving, beautiful world by creating life, developing communities and discovering the quiet mysteries of the valley. Each day is a new challenge as you play through the seasons and weather, including rain, snow, fog and more. Grow a thriving, healthy world. Discover the endless challenges within the valley and find the elusive balance needed to sustain it.

