The interactive Earth 3D World Atlas app for iOS is now on sale for $1 (Reg. $3)

Earth 3D – World Atlas for iOS is an interactive 3D globe that features “wonders of the world, political and physical maps, weather” and more. The regularly $3 app can be yours for $1 today, which is matching the lowest price we have tracked in years. Other features include a day/night cycle, over 2,600 geographic objects, 500 “wonders of the world” and more. It carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 500 users all-time. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We still have Affinity Photo & Designer for iOS/Mac on sale from $16 (Reg. up to $50), but if it’s the games you’re after, we got those too. Sprocket is still FREE, Gangs of Deadsville is down at $2 (Reg. $5) and here’s the mysterious Legacy 2 puzzler at 50% off.

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Castlevania Requiem from $10, Yoshi’s Crafted World $52, more

Earth 3D – World Atlas :