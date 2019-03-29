The interactive Earth 3D World Atlas app for iOS is now on sale for $1 (Reg. $3)

- Mar. 29th 2019 4:54 pm ET

0

Earth 3D – World Atlas for iOS is an interactive 3D globe that features “wonders of the world, political and physical maps, weather” and more. The regularly $3 app can be yours for $1 today, which is matching the lowest price we have tracked in years. Other features include a day/night cycle, over 2,600 geographic objects, 500 “wonders of the world” and more. It carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 500 users all-time. More details below.

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Earth 3D – World Atlas:

This interactive 3D globe features wonders of the world, political and physical maps, and weather. Discover a lot of fascinating facts and useful information about our planet! Original and colorful graphics, user-friendly interface and accurate information – this is what Earth 3D – World Atlas is all about!

