Take up to $50 off various Apple Watch Series 4 models w/ potential tax savings at purchase

Amazon is currently taking up to $50 off Apple Watch Series 4 models. Some discounts come in the form of straight price drops, otherwise you’ll need to clip the on-page coupon. These deals are also available at B&H with potential tax savings for some customers. Be sure to scroll through the listings at each retailer to see the full selection of discounts. We’ve rarely seen Apple Watch Series 4 discounts in 2019 outside of open-box deals (which are still available). Today’s offer marks the best price drop this year.

Apple Watch Series delivers a complete redesign with a larger watch face and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone.

