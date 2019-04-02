Take up to $50 off various Apple Watch Series 4 models w/ potential tax savings at purchase

- Apr. 2nd 2019 7:12 am ET

Feature
Amazon is currently taking up to $50 off Apple Watch Series 4 models. Some discounts come in the form of straight price drops, otherwise you’ll need to clip the on-page coupon. These deals are also available at B&H with potential tax savings for some customers. Be sure to scroll through the listings at each retailer to see the full selection of discounts. We’ve rarely seen Apple Watch Series 4 discounts in 2019 outside of open-box deals (which are still available). Today’s offer marks the best price drop this year.

Apple Watch Series delivers a complete redesign with a larger watch face and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

  • LTPO OLED Retina Touchscreen Display
  • Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback
  • Generate Your Own ECG
  • Fall Detection + SOS Emergency
  • Heart Rate Monitor with Notifications
  • Hands-Free Calling + Siri Integration
  • Built-In GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS
  • Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Technology
  • Water-Resistant up to 164′
