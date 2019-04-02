Pixelmator unveils brand new iPad photo app, pre-orders now 20% off for a limited time

We all love Pixelmator around here. Along side the stellar Affinity image manipulation apps, it is one of the best on the App Store. However, today the company is launching a brand new app specifically designed for photographers known as Pixelmator Photo. You can read all about the major changes and features in the brand new app over on 9to5Mac. But we are also seeing a notable 20% price drop on pre-orders right now, so be sure to head below for all the details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Set for launch on April 9th at $4.99, if you opt to pre-order Pixelmator Photo on the App Store before then you’ll only have to pay $3.99. While that’s only a $1 discount, it is also 20% off a new app from a company that rarely puts its products on sale. The popular Pixelmator app, for example, has only gone on sale once since December 2017. So it might be a good idea to jump in while you can.

You’ll find more details on the new Pixelmator Photo below and a complete explanation of what to expect right here.

iOS Universal: Pixelmator Photo: $4 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 2 $40 or less, Rocket League $9, more

Pixelmator Photo: