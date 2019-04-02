Get the Zelda Art & Artifacts hardcover book at the Amazon low: $17 Prime shipped (Reg. $24+)

Amazon is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts hardcover book for $16.92. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $40, it has sold for between $22 and $28 more recently. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. A companion book to the Hyrule Historia and the Zelda Encyclopedia, it features 427 pages of “fully realized illustrations from the entire thirty-year history” of the series, among other things. This is an Amazon best-seller and rated 4+ stars from over 400 customers.
This is a perfect coffee table book for any Zelda fan. But if Mario is more your thing, we still have a deep deal on the Hardcover Limited Edition Super Mario Encyclopedia. Now at the Amazon low of $41 (Reg. $70+), this is a perfect time to add it to your collection.
The Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts:
The Legend of Zelda™: Art and Artifacts contains over four hundred pages of fully realized illustrations from the entire thirty-year history of The Legend of Zelda™ including artwork from the upcoming The Legend of Zelda™: Breath of the Wild! Every masterwork is printed on high-quality paper in an oversized format so you can immerse yourself in the fine details of each piece. This book includes rare promotional pieces, game box art, instruction booklet illustrations, official character illustrations, sprite art, interviews with the artists, and much, much more!