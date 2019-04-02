Get the Zelda Art & Artifacts hardcover book at the Amazon low: $17 Prime shipped (Reg. $24+)

Amazon is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts hardcover book for $16.92. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $40, it has sold for between $22 and $28 more recently. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. A companion book to the Hyrule Historia and the Zelda Encyclopedia, it features 427 pages of “fully realized illustrations from the entire thirty-year history” of the series, among other things. This is an Amazon best-seller and rated 4+ stars from over 400 customers.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

This is a perfect coffee table book for any Zelda fan. But if Mario is more your thing, we still have a deep deal on the Hardcover Limited Edition Super Mario Encyclopedia. Now at the Amazon low of $41 (Reg. $70+), this is a perfect time to add it to your collection.

The Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts: