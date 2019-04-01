Hardcover Limited Edition Super Mario Encyclopedia hits Amazon low at $41 (Reg. $70+)

Amazon is offering the hardcover Super Mario Encyclopedia: Official Guide to the First 30 Years Limited Edition for $40.84 shipped. Regularly up to $70 or more, today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best price we can find. Not to be confused with the standard edition, this version comes with an embossed slipcase designed to look like the Super Mario question blocks and a “shimmering holofoil” cover. It has over 250 pages of content from all seventeen Super Mario games, up to Super Mario 3D World. You will receive one of the covers in the image above at random. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
You can save a bit with the standard version at $24, but won’t get the special cover treatment. We also still have The Game Console Photographic History Coffee Table Book at under $17 Prime shipped. And here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Art of Super Mario Odyssey book
Super Mario Encyclopedia: Official Guide LE:
Super Mario Encyclopediais jam-packed with content from all seventeen Super Mario games–from the original Super Mario Bros. to Super Mario 3D World. Track the evolution of the Goomba, witness the introduction of Yoshi, and relive your favorite levels. This tome also contains an interview with producer Takashi Tezuka, tips to help you find every coin, star, sun, and mushroom–even explanations of glitches! With information on enemies, items, obstacles, and worlds from over thirty years of Mario, Super Mario Encyclopedia is the definitive resource for everything Super Mario!