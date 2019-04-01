Hardcover Limited Edition Super Mario Encyclopedia hits Amazon low at $41 (Reg. $70+)

Amazon is offering the hardcover Super Mario Encyclopedia: Official Guide to the First 30 Years Limited Edition for $40.84 shipped. Regularly up to $70 or more, today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best price we can find. Not to be confused with the standard edition, this version comes with an embossed slipcase designed to look like the Super Mario question blocks and a “shimmering holofoil” cover. It has over 250 pages of content from all seventeen Super Mario games, up to Super Mario 3D World. You will receive one of the covers in the image above at random. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You can save a bit with the standard version at $24, but won’t get the special cover treatment. We also still have The Game Console Photographic History Coffee Table Book at under $17 Prime shipped. And here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Art of Super Mario Odyssey book

Super Mario Encyclopedia: Official Guide LE: