For only $10 shipped, you can score over $90 worth of products in Allure’s April Beauty Box

For new subscribers, Allure offers its April Beauty Box for $10 shipped. That’s $5 off the regular rate. Plus, the featured items are valued at over $90. This month’s box has been curated by beauty vlogger Carli Bybel. It includes seven full and deluxe-size products from brands such as Laura Geller, Anastasia, and Briogeo, to name a few. Remember that subscriptions auto-renew, so if you don’t want to pay for another month at the full rate, be certain to cancel ahead of time.

Make sure to pamper yourself a little this month. Don’t know where to start? Check out our guide on how to create an ideal at-home spa with items for $50 or less.

Allure April Beauty Box includes: