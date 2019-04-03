Bella 6-quart Multi Cooker for just $40 shipped (Reg. up to $80)

- Apr. 3rd 2019 2:00 pm ET

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Bella Pro Series 6 Quart Digital Multi Cooker for $39.99 shipped. Regularly up to $80, this Best Buy exclusive is now 50% off and at the lowest price we can find. It features 10 programmable functions, 1,000-watt heating system, and stainless steel finish. Included are a ladle, measuring cup, recipe book and a steam rack. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

We also have some solid deals on refurbished Cuisinart small appliances right now along with a solid deal on the 6-quart Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multi Cooker for $69 (Reg. up to $100). This model has the same capacity as today’s deal, along with the popular brand name, but will obviously cost you an extra $30 or so. Head over to our Home Goods Guide for even pore kitchenware deals.

Bella Pro Series 6 Quart Digital Multi Cooker:

Create savory one-pot meals with this 6-quart Bella Pro multicooker. Apply versatile cooking techniques using its 10 programmable functions, and enjoy safe operation thanks to the pressure and steam release features. This Bella Pro multicooker has a powerful 1000W heating system to let you quickly prepare meals in its removable nonstick pot.

