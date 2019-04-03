Bose’s Solo 5 TV Sound System gives your HDTV the audio boost it deserves: $199 (Reg. $249)

Amazon offers the Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $199 shipped. You’ll also find it for the same price at B&H and Walmart, or for $1 more at Best Buy. Normally selling for $249, today’s deal is good for a slightly over 20% discount, returns the price to our previous mention and comes within $2 of the Amazon all-time low. The Bose Solo 5 brings high-end sound to your home theater in a sleek, compact form-factor ideal for setups with limited space. If you’re still relying on your TV’s built-in speakers, upgrading to this Bose soundbar will make all the difference. Alongside Bluetooth, you’ll also find a standard AUX input, as well as Optical and Digital Coaxial. Nearly 3,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

For a more premium audio experience, consider picking up the Alexa-enabled Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar, which is now $200 off and down to a new Amazon low at $499.

And for cord-cutters looking to supplement their setup with live news and sports, Mohu’s $70 Leaf Supreme 65-Mile HDTV Antenna is a notable deal you won’t want to miss ($20 off).

