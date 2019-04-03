Dyson’s V6 Animal Stick Vac provides up to 20 mins. of cordless cleaning for $180 ($100 off)

Newegg Flash is now offering the Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum for $179.99 shipped. Regularly up to $280 at Best Buy and Amazon, today’s deal is nearly $20 below our previous mention and the best price we can find. Along with its 110,000 rpm motor, this model features a docking station, handheld mode, a 20-minute runtime and can handle just about any floor type. It also comes with a mini motorized tool, soft dusting brush, crevice tool and more. Expect a 2-year parts and labor warranty as well. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

If you have been on the fence about getting a Dyson, it might be smarter to go with one the more affordable options to get you started. Today’s deal is a great example of that while still providing you with that cordless Dyson experience. However, we also still have the ECOVACS N79s Robotic Vacuum at $159 (Reg. $230) and be sure to check out our hands-on review of the Eufy RoboVac 30C right here.

Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum: