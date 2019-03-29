ECOVACS N79s robotic vacuum cleans the house w/ a push of a button for $159 (Reg. $230)

ECOVACS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $159 shipped when you use the code ECOVACSDN79S at checkout. Regularly $230, this is $1 below our last mention and is the best available. With spring just around the corner, this would be a great addition to any home. With just the press of a button, you’d be able to easily clean the entire house effortlessly. Rated 4/5 stars from thousands and you can learn more in our hands-on review of this #1 best-seller.

The Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner at $30 shipped on Amazon would be a great manual option. Just remember, you won’t be able to click a button and have the entire house cleaned with this more budget-friendly option.

DEEBOT N79S Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner:

Max Mode Cleaning: Increase your cleaning power by 2x whenever you need using the app or remote control.

Smart App & Voice Controls: Use Alexa or Google Home voice commands to direct cleaning. Use the ECOVACS App to customize, schedule & monitor cleaning sessions, accessory status, & receive error alerts

Auto-Clean + 3 Specialized Cleaning Modes: Smart motion guided auto-clean mode, plus single room & spot mode for targeted cleaning, & edge mode for hard-to-clean edges.

