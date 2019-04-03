VAVA’s 1080p Wi-Fi Dash Cam gets over 50% discount down to $58 shipped at Amazon

- Apr. 3rd 2019 4:18 pm ET

0

VAVA-US via Amazon offers its 1080p Wi-Fi Dash Cam for $57.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code HKSAVAVA at checkout. Normally selling $120, today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked and beats the previous Amazon all-time low by over $40. This dash cam pairs with your smartphone and features a 1080p sensor that records at 60FPS. It also includes a remote that allows you to highlight notable moments of your drive and features automatic recording thanks g-shock detection. Nearly 200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can check out our previous of a previous-generation VAVA dash cam for what to expect from their newer release.

If you’re still not sure what dash cam you should have keep a watchful eye on your ride, we went hands-on with some of the most popular options on the market to help make that decision a bit easier.

VAVA 1080p Wi-Fi Dash Cam features:

  • Based on powerful Novatek NT96663 CPU and Sony IMX291 sensor, the 1080P dash cam captures road front in crystal details at 1920x1080P@60fps, capturing license plates clear. 
  • With built-in Wifi and VAVA Dash App(on Google or APP store), easily access to the configure, live stream, playback, download and share incredible HD video to the social media, such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and so on.
  • Advanced Sony IMX291 sensor, F1.8 6-glass lens rear facing cam plus 1 IR LED lights greatly enhances night vision inside car at low light environment, making your driving more safer at night.

