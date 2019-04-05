Our epic Mac app bundle delivers eight titles for $22: Fantastical 2, PDF Expert, much more

Now through Wednesday, 9to5Specials is offering a notable Mac app bundle, which features popular eight titles for $22.50 when promo code EPIC25 is applied during checkout. Inside this collection you’ll find titles such as Fantastical 2 ($50), PDF Expert ($80), and many more for a fraction of the usual cost. Each app will become a permanent addition to your library with regular updates along the way. There is over $470 worth of value here, which makes this a great one to grab multiple apps at a discount. You can find the full list of apps in this bundle just below.
This bundle includes:
- Fantastical 2
- Sleek, beautiful, and seamless, what else could you ask for in a personal organization tool? Fantastical integrates seamlessly with your Mac without sacrificing the benefits and convenience of the menu bar window.
- PDF Expert
- PDFs remain the best way to transmit documents, but editing them isn’t possible with standard Mac software. PDF Expert changes that, allowing you to edit PDF text, images, links, and outlines quickly and easily.
- Flux 7
- The latest release of the elite web design app, Flux 7, is here and better than ever! This user-friendly, comprehensive and reliable HTML and CSS designing tool enables you to create fully functioning websites with speed and ease.
- Pagico 8
- In today’s digital world, there’s simply too much out there trying to distract you from what’s important—until now. Pagico is a one-stop app that helps turn all of your tasks, notes, and projects into beautiful interactive flowcharts.
- Command-Tab Plus
- Complicated workflow? Move seamlessly between all your apps with Command-Tab Plus. This keyboard-centric application switcher is designed to let you switch between apps in a faster and much more convenient way than the typical Command + Tab.
- iStat Menus 6
- iStat Menus, the most detailed Mac system monitor available, places useful information about your Mac right in the menu bar.
- iLocker Pro
- With iLocker™ you can make your Mac not only even more safe but also more flexible if you share your Mac with others. It password protects each app such as Apple Mail, Photos, Contacts, Safari, Games or files and folders from unauthorized access.
- Ultdata Recovery
- When you’re juggling so many apps and so much information, you’re bound to lose some data from time to time. Get it all back with Altdata Recovery!