The next Assassin’s Creed looks to be heading to the viking age. After a somewhat loose hint at this being the case in Ubisoft’s new Division 2 title, reports suggest the next AC game will be all about vikings. Head below for all the details.

Next Assassin’s Creed supposed to be in Rome?

Fans of the series have been talking about a possible trilogy of titles set in and around the time of ancient Greece as we see it in the latest entry in the franchise. This theory/rumor dates back to the time of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and suggests the next few games will take place in and around ancient Greece and Rome. We even saw some more recent mentions suggesting this could very well be true. But it’s now looking like that is not the case.

Next AC Goes Viking:

After fans spotted a peculiar poster mounted within Division 2’s in-game Potomac Event Center, rumors began swirling towards Norse mythology pretty quickly. The particular poster in question depicts a viking god or soldier-type adorned with the word Valhalla. It also appears as though the individual in the artwork is carrying a very important part of AC lore, the Apple of Eden.

While at face value this seems like as much of a stretch (if not more) than previous Rome rumors, inside sources have now confirmed the viking-related setting to Kotaku. The game outlet has been on point regarding Assassin’s Creed leaks for many years and has generally “predicted” the location of the next Assassin’s Creed games many months before anyone should know. If you’re going to believe anyone when it comes to AC leaks, Kotaku’s Jason Schreier is certainly the guy to count on.

More Details on the Next Assassin’s Creed Game:

On top of that, Ubisoft (and possibly a rogue game artist) has famously teased many of its upcoming titles inside of its latest releases. The Watch Dogs franchise is a great example of this having hinted at everything from games that never ended up seeing the light of day to the upcoming London setting for Watch Dogs 3.

Ubisoft has confirmed it be will skipping 2019 with the next Assassin’s Creed in favor of a 2020 release date. So while it’s still a long way out, you can more than likely count on heading to the viking age next time around.

9to5Toys’ Take:

As much as a Rome-based setting would be exciting, I for one would prefer a more drastic departure from AC Odyssey. At least in terms of setting. While many of the gameplay advancements made in Ubisoft’s latest assassin game turned RPG are more than welcomed additions, there’s just something about major jump in location that makes the game feel brand new again. While we cannot say for sure that vikings are on the slate for the next Assassin’s Creed game, both of Kotaku’s independent sources have confirmed as much. And considering the track record here, we are inclined (and excited) to believe them.