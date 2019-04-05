Pixel 2 XL is up to $500 off at Best Buy, today only

Today only, as part of its Flash Sale, Best Buy offers the Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB on Verizon for $14.57 per month. That works out to just under $350 total, or $500 off the original price. It’s also $50 less than our previous mention. Pixel 2 XL offers a 12MP camera, up to 25 hours of battery life, and a water-resistant design. USB-C and wireless Qi charging makes it easy to power up your device no matter where you roam. We loved it in our hands-on review and Best Buy customers largely agree.

Update: 4/5 @ 4:20 PM: Amazon offers the Motorola G6 Play 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $149.99 shipped. You’d normally pay $200 at retailers like Best Buy, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 and dropping the price to a new Amazon all-time low. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 635 shoppers.

With your savings, grab a new case for your Pixel 2 XL. This sleek option from Spigen should fit the bill for most applications. It has great ratings and is rather affordable at around $10.

Pixel 2 XL features: