After first being announced back at MWC in late February, the SanDisk 1TB microSD card is now available for purchase. It arrived on the scene this winter to much fanfare as the world’s first terabyte portable storage in this small of a form factor, alongside a similar release from Micron. As we noted in our announcement coverage, that’s a lot of Nintendo Switch games. But now that the card is officially available, how will it play into a crowded field of contenders looking to store your content? Head below for more on today’s release.

SanDisk 1TB microSD card now officially available

This morning SanDisk officially put up its 1TB listing for sale, although it had previously been available with an unspecified ship date. You can pick up this monster of a microSD card for $449.99, which is a hefty price to pay considering how rates have quickly dropped for smaller capacities.

SanDisk will be delivering speeds up to 160MB/s on the 1TB model. While that’s the fastest available for anything close to this capacity, we have seen faster speeds from SanDisk’s Extreme lineup. However, those cards top out at 400GB at this time.

Features include:

Built for extreme conditions temperature proof, water proof, shock proof, and x-ray proof(3)

Delivers 4K Ultra HD and Full HD video recording and playback(1)

Meets the new UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and UHS Video Speed Class 30 (V30) for 4K UHD(4)

Transfer faster with read speeds up to 90MB/(5)

Up to 1TB for more space to catch the thrill

Alongside the 1TB model, SanDisk introduced a 512GB version as well. It is also available for order today direct from the manufacturer at $199.99. Both models are slated to ship within days. At this time, we’re not seeing any listings available at Amazon for either card but you can expect inventory to pop up there before long.

9to5Toys’ Take

For high-end content creators, 1TB cards certainly take the cake as the ultimate storage solution. That’s a lot of 4K video, images and data. But for most consumers, there just isn’t a need for a 1TB card at this point.

Your money is likely better spent going with a faster microSD card. SanDisk’s Extreme lineup is sure to get the job done for most applications. With cloud storage continuing to grow in popularity, it will be interesting to see if a 1TB card ever takes off among the consumer crowd. Nonetheless, it’s cool to see these progressions.