Razer is making waves in just about every area of gaming they can. Not only does the peripheral company now make much more than just mice, but now they’re getting into streaming. Razer has introduced the Razer Ripsaw HD capture card with 4K60 passthrough and the ability to stream 1080p60. This desktop accessory aims to take down the industry standard Elgato.

Stream easily w/ the Razer Ripsaw HD capture card

Razer’s Ripsaw HD capture card is the company’s latest entry into a space where it’s yet to dominate. The Ripsaw HD can capture video in full 1080p at 60FPS for high-quality streaming. Though it only captures up to 1080p, there’s a 4K60 passthrough for hardcore gamers. This is a feature that most cards don’t offer, as normally they only output what it’s capturing.

Connectivity

The Ripsaw HD is connected to your computer via USB Type-C and supports HDMI 2.0, for the highest-quality capture possible. Razer says that the maximum capture resolution is “uncompressed 1080p 60FPS” providing the highest quality content possible without upgrading to a 4K capture card.

While the Ripsaw HD captures audio from HDMI, it also supports a 3.5mm mic input and 3.5mm auxiliary input. This means you can feed your audio directly into the capture card and bypass the computer mixing all together.

Software compatibility

You’ll be able to use the Razer Ripsaw HD with Open Broadcast Software (OBS), Mixer, Streamlabs, XSplit, Twitch, and YouTube. That’s just about every major streaming platform there is, making it the perfect option for any gamer.

A complete package

Razer now offers everything a streamer needs to get started. The company offers high-end gaming laptops, great mice and keyboards, a streamer-focused webcam that has a built-in light, the Seirẽn Elite broadcasting microphone, and now a high-quality USB-based capture card.

Pricing and availability

With the company’s new lineup of products, they’re poised to take over yet another space and dominate like always. The Razer Ripsaw HD comes in at $159.99 on Razer’s own website and Amazon, though Amazon is currently out of stock with no estimate of when it’ll be back. Shipping is currently slated for April 11th in the US from Razer’s website. The rest of the world is slated to be able to buy it sometime in early Q2 2019, which we just started.

9to5Toys Take

Razer really is trying to become a one-stop shop for all things gaming and streaming. I really love that I can now buy anything I need for gaming from a single company. One of the main reasons I shop Apple for the majority of my mobile and work-related purchases because everything is unified.

Razer is doing the same thing here, giving you one store to buy your laptop, peripherals, streaming gear, and more. Will they succeed? Who knows, but I sure hope they do.

SAN FRANSICO, USA – Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced the Razer Ripsaw HD, an external multi-platform video capture card with full HD capture and 4K throughput for a high definition streaming and gameplay experience. High-quality recording and broadcasting with the Razer Ripsaw HD The Razer Ripsaw HD is a compact external capture card with pro-grade features to meet the demands of broadcasters requiring high frame rate, detailed footage and crisp audio. Capturing video in Full 1080p HD at 60 frames per second, the Ripsaw HD is designed for super smooth gameplay recording and live streaming. The Ripsaw HD features a 4K 60 FPS passthrough, allowing broadcasters to enjoy the latest ultra-high-resolution games as the developers intended, whilst sharing the gameplay with their audience with crisp 1080p Full HD resolution at super-smooth 60 frames per second. “With the Ripsaw HD joining our extensive Broadcaster range, streamers now have a capture card ready to broadcast the latest games at high resolution and framerates from both their PC or console,” says Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder and CEO. “Viewers will love the Full HD streams, while broadcasters can enjoy their games as they were intended with the 4K pass-through.” The Ripsaw HD is compatible with PC and console, featuring a simple HDMI input and output for video capture with a single USB 3.0 connection. With built-in audio mixing, streamers can broadcast both their game and microphone audio through the Ripsaw HD with zero latency and no synching delays. The microphone input allows streamers to use one microphone across two PCs, removing the need for complicated audio mixer or software set-ups and allowing streamers to use in-game comms whilst still broadcasting their voice audio to their stream. With the addition of the Ripsaw HD to Razer’s range of innovative broadcasting products, which includes the Razer Kiyo, the first streamer-focused camera with built-in ring light, and the Seirẽn Elite, a broadcaster microphone with built-in noise limiter, Razer now offers a high-quality audio and video solution to suit every streamer and broadcaster, across multiple platforms. ABOUT THE RAZER RIPSAW HD Technical Specifications Max capture resolution: Uncompressed 1080p 60 FPS

Interface: USB 3.0 only

Video Input: Digital – HDMI 2.0

Audio Input: Digital – HDMI

Audio Mix-in Input: 3.5 mm Mic-in / 3.5 mm Aux-in

Video Output: HDMI 2.0

Maximum Supported Pass-Through Resolutions: 2160p60

Other Supported Resolutions: 2160p, 1080p, 1440p, 720p, 480p

Includes: USB3.0 Type C to Type A cable, HDMI 2.0 Cable, 3.5 mm Audio Cable COMPATIBILITY Compatible with Open Broadcaster Software, Mixer, Streamlabs, XSplit, Twitch & YouTube PRICE & AVAILABILITY $159.99 USD / 169.99€ MSRP Razer.com – April 11th, 2019 Worldwide – Early Q2, 2019 For more information, please visit razer.com/gaming-broadcaster.

