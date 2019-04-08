Spring and summer are great times to relax in the sunshine with a good book (find our March Reading List guide here). That’s why today we are rounding up the best and unique book accessories for a more enjoyable reading experience. Even better, all items are under $30 and would be great gift ideas for a fellow book lover. Head below to find our top picks.

Inflatable Book Jacket

Sit back and relax with your favorite book even when you’re by the pool or beach thanks to this inflatable book jacket from Urban Outfitters. This unique accessory keeps your book dry, even if you get splashed and it even has a floating effect so you can ready in the water. It’s priced at just $20 and will leave you stress-free when heading to the pool, lake, beach and more.

Page Holder

One task that’s hard to do while reading a book is to hold your novel in one hand, while holding your coffee, tea or wine in the other. However, the PagePal Page Holder will keep your book open effortlessly, freeing up your other hand. It also keeps your page steady if you’re outside and a gust of wind comes along. It’s priced at just $27 and this is one item you never knew you needed.

Unique Bookmarks

Switch out your old bookmark with unique and cool options from Amazon. The Crocomark and Hippomark two pack of bookmarks are fun and unique and priced at just $16. These would especially be great for a young reader and lets you easily keep track of your place in the book. We’ve also found bookmarks in a dinosaur option and shark too.

Another fashionable and fun bookmark is the set of three Kate Spade Expletive option. These bookmarks leave an exaggerated pause to your reading and you will never miss where you left off. Plus, this pack of three bookmarks is priced at only $10.

Bath Caddy

Relax in the tub with the Over Book Caddy from Bed, Bath & Beyond that’s priced at $30. This caddy also has a space for a glass and candle as well as it has a prop to set your book up so you can stay hands free. It’s rated 4.3/5 stars from Bed, Bath and Beyond customers.

Which unique book accessory was your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Finally, be sure to check out our guide to the best new spring cookbooks and recipes to get you excited about warm-weather meals.

