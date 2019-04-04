Tired of making the same dishes over and over again? No need to worry because, spring is loaded with new cookbooks and recipes for you to try. Whether you’re looking to spruce up your salad or ready to entertain with a new margarita, we have an array of new cookbooks for you. Head below to find our top picks for spring.

Love and Lemons Every Day

Author and chef Jeanine Donofrio, implements plants at the center of the plate with more than 100 new vegetarian recipes in her new cookbook Love and Lemons Every Day. With items from breakfast to desert and everything between, her recipes will please the entire family. A few sneak peaks into the cookbook reveal a quick and easy five-ingredient salad dressing and a guide to easy pastas. Plus, you can find a grid to show you how to roast any vegetable. Pick up this new cookbook at Barnes & Noble for $25.

Fiesta: Tidbits, Margaritas & More

Prepare for spring and summer get togethers with the Fiestas: Tidbits, Margaritas and More Cookbook by Marcela Valladolid. The author herself grew up in San Diego and loves to host big parties. That’s where her love for authentic Mexican style cooking came to life. In the cookbook you will find recipes perfect for a fiesta including Picadillo Lettuce Cups, Jalapeño-Cilantro Aioli, Strawberry Basil Cardamom Margaritas and much more.

The Newlywed Table

Do you have a spring or summer wedding to attend? If so, the author Maria Zizka, offers over 100 classic recipes for newlywed couples to try with her new cookbook The Newlywed Table. Maria was also just named by Forbes as one of the most influential people under 30. In her starter cookbook you will find recipes such as stir fry and salmon to beef stew. You can find it now on Amazon for just $20.

Super Salads

Finally, we saved the best for last, Good Housekeeping has a new cookbook on the marked that is a must-have. It’s called Super Salads with 70 fresh and simple recipes for your spring and summer schedule. Therefore, with the design to make healthy eating exciting again this cookbook was made to honor carnivores or vegetarians alike. Some of the mouth watering recipes include, ginger pork and cucumber salad as well as kale caesar pasta salad. Give your family new and fun dinners by picking up this book that’s priced at just $12.

