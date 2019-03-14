Now that we’re half-way through March, we’ve got an array of new book titles that have hit the market. From romance, thrillers, to history books, we’ve got you ready for your spring break beach chair reading. Head below to find out which novels we can’t wait to pick up this month and be sure to check out our February Reading List.

The Last Women in The Forest

From the national bestselling author of Breaking Wild, Diane Les Becquets just released The Last Woman in the Forest. This book is thrilling and suspenseful with every page. When Marian’s work assignment of dog training takes her to Alberta Canada, she ends up falling in love with her mentor, Tate. Once separated from each other on another assignment, Marian is devastated by the new’s of Tate’s death. When Marian discovers disturbing stories about Tate’s life, and news breaks of missing and murdered women she begins to wonder if he could be responsible.

Good Man, Dalton

If you’re looking for a new romance novel, Good Man, Dalton by Karen McQueen looks like a must-read. Greta has recently moved to Manhattan to intern with the Vanderhaven Corporation, a company owned by her very wealthy relatives. When she’s on the town with her wealthy cousin, they get burgled on the street. However, a homeless man comes to their rescue, so they think. Dalton, is actually taking part of a social experiment and pretending to be homeless. The girls end up inviting him to dinner and the story leads from there. This romantic story is a must-read and is already on Amazon’s best-selling list.

Girl, Stop Apologizing

From the number one best selling author, Rachel Hollis comes her second book Girl, Stop Apologizing. I personally read her first book Girl Wash Your Face and it was excellent and I would highly recommend. In her new book she answers everyday questions that women may be facing in their day to day life and how she, as a successful business woman and mother, handles them. It’s currently number one on the Amazon charts and with over 500 reviews, it’s rated 4.4/5 stars.

Confidential

Already on Amazon’s best-selling list, Confidential by Ellie Monago takes you through another suspense novel. The book starts when one of the most raved about and handsome therapists in the city Michael, is found dead. With three women suspects and patients of the therapist are in custody, which stories will end up spilling the truth? This page-turning thriller is full of twists and secrets that you will have to read to the end to find out.

Shoot for the Moon

Finally, just released on March 12th, Shoot for the Moon takes you back to Apollo 12 for a flash back to July 20th, 1969. Quoted from the Author, James Donovan, “It’s a gripping account of the dangers, the challenges, and the sheer determination that defined not only Apollo 11, but also the Mercury and Gemini missions that came before it.” If you like history books, this one sounds very interesting.

Which book from this list are you most excited about? Let me know in the comments below.