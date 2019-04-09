Monitor package deliveries and more with the Ring Video Doorbell at $85 shipped (Reg. $100)

Monoprice via Rakuten offers the Ring Video Doorbell in Antique Brass for $84.99 shipped when code SAVE15 has been applied at checkout and you’re logged into your Rakuten account. Normally selling for $100 at Amazon, that beats the all-time low there by $0.50 and matches our previous mention. Ring Video Doorbell allows you to keep an eye on who’s at the door thanks to its HD camera. It integrates with the greater Ring security ecosystem, which brings Alexa support and more into the equation. As a #1 best-seller at Amazon, it carries a 4/5 star rating from over 32,000 customers.

If you’re ready to go all-in on a home security setup, consider putting some of your savings towards a Ring Alarm Security System. It’s a great way to take the same level of protection you get from the Video Doorbell and expand it through the rest of your home. You can also expand the video surveillance coverage by opting for the Ring Stick Up Cam instead. Both options include free Echo Dots to sweeten the pot and have you on your way towards a voice-controlled security system.

Looking for other ways to arm your home with added protection on a budget? abode’s Essentials Security Starter Kit is down to an Amazon low at $199 ($80 off), plus Nest’s Hello Smart Video Doorbell is on sale for one of the best prices we’ve seen at $170 (Reg. $239).

And for even more ways to improve your smart home’s security, check out our five favorite HomeKit and Alexa-enabled devices.

Ring Video Doorbell features:

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected, allowing you to hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

Works on any home, with or without existing doorbell wires

Monitors your home in HD video with infrared night vision

Lets you check-in on your property at anytime with Live View on-demand video

Includes Lifetime Theft Protection: If your Doorbell gets stolen, we’ll replace it for free

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!