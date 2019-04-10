Apple Watch Series 3 42mm returns to Amazon all-time low at $229 (Reg. $300)

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 3 42mm for $229 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for over $300 and today’s deal is the best out there by $50. This is a match of the best we’ve seen at Amazon for the 42mm model. Apple Watch Series 3 features a built-in GPS sensor, swimproof design, and more. It’s great for keeping track of notifications from your iPhone during workouts.
With your savings, grab a new Sport Loop band for workouts and more. This strap is available in a wide range of colors from $8. If that doesn’t fit the bill, jump over to our roundup for even more alternatives from $5.
Apple Watch Series 3 features:
- GPS
- Optical heart sensor
- Digital Crown
- S3 with dual-core processor
- Accelerometer and gyroscope
- Swim proof
- watchOS 5
- Dual-core processor for faster app performance
- Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker
- Swimproof so you’re always read for the pool or ocean
- Alumninum case
