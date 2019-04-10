Apple Watch Series 3 42mm returns to Amazon all-time low at $229 (Reg. $300)

- Apr. 10th 2019 8:43 am ET

0

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 3 42mm for $229 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for over $300 and today’s deal is the best out there by $50. This is a match of the best we’ve seen at Amazon for the 42mm model. Apple Watch Series 3 features a built-in GPS sensor, swimproof design, and more. It’s great for keeping track of notifications from your iPhone during workouts.

With your savings, grab a new Sport Loop band for workouts and more. This strap is available in a wide range of colors from $8. If that doesn’t fit the bill, jump over to our roundup for even more alternatives from $5.

Apple Watch Series 3 features:

  • GPS
  • Optical heart sensor
  • Digital Crown
  • S3 with dual-core processor
  • Accelerometer and gyroscope
  • Swim proof
  • watchOS 5
  • Dual-core processor for faster app performance
  • Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker
  • Swimproof so you’re always read for the pool or ocean
  • Alumninum case

