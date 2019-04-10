Apple Watch Series 3 42mm returns to Amazon all-time low at $229 (Reg. $300)

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 3 42mm for $229 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for over $300 and today’s deal is the best out there by $50. This is a match of the best we’ve seen at Amazon for the 42mm model. Apple Watch Series 3 features a built-in GPS sensor, swimproof design, and more. It’s great for keeping track of notifications from your iPhone during workouts.

With your savings, grab a new Sport Loop band for workouts and more. This strap is available in a wide range of colors from $8. If that doesn’t fit the bill, jump over to our roundup for even more alternatives from $5.

Apple Watch Series 3 features:

GPS

Optical heart sensor

Digital Crown

S3 with dual-core processor

Accelerometer and gyroscope

Swim proof

watchOS 5

Dual-core processor for faster app performance

Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker

Swimproof so you’re always read for the pool or ocean

Alumninum case

