Canon announces new Rebel SL3 DSLR with 4K, eye-detecting auto-focus and more

- Apr. 10th 2019 10:15 am ET

New Toy of the Day
0

Today Canon has announced the latest addition to its ever-expanding lineup of cameras. The new Canon EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR arrives with a handful of new features, including 4K video and a pared-down body that’s the smallest offered to date by the brand. Alongside upgraded video resolutions, the Rebel SL3 DSLR delivers eye-detecting auto-focus and improved battery life over the previous generation SL2. Add in an attractive starting price tag of $600 and the Canon Rebel SL3 is set to make a splash as an affordable DSLR in a very competitive market. More details below.

Canon EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR: 4K, AF, Compact Design

Canon has always been one of the industry leaders when it comes to prosumer cameras. Its affordable line of SL DSLRs delivers both value and features at a nice mid-range price point between its higher-end offerings and entry-level cameras. The new Rebel SL3 DSLR continues that trend with a laundry list of specs that will get the job done for most aspiring photographers.

The Rebel SL3 DSLR sports a 24.1MP CMOS sensor that’s powered by Canon’s DIGIC 8 processor. This upgrade helps Canon deliver 4K video and 4K time-lapse movies on its latest release. It also plays a large role in the new auto-focus system, which now detects eyes in Live View shooting modes. Canon also incorporates its Smooth Skin setting on the Rebel SL3 DSLR, a feature which renders smoother skin tones, if preferred.

Additional key features include:

  • Feature Assistant that guides and offers tips for more effective shooting
  • Continuous shooting mode up to 5.0 fps
  • Digital Lens Optimizer that corrects optical shifting automatically, even without a computer

Canon will be making its newest DSLR available at the end of April. It will ship in black and white color options, with body-only units for $599.99. A EF-S 18-55 f/4-5.6 IS STM lens kit will also be available for $749.99.

Canon Rebel SL3 DSLR LCD

9to5Toys’ Take

In this day and age where most consumers have an iPhone in their pockets with stellar photography capabilities, cameras are becoming a harder sell with each new release. That said, there is still a place for the Rebel SL3 DSLR, which is a multi-tool of sorts for budding photographers. With 4K capabilities, a small footprint and stellar auto-focus, there’s certainly enough here to please most budding creatives.

The biggest issue that I see is the price. Convincing consumers to shell out an additional $750 just to get started is always going to be a tough sell, given the technology they already have in-hand.

Source: Canon 

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

News

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations and tracking across the US retail market on major products. We cover Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung and other major products and ecosystems.

Canon

Canon

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp