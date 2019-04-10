Today Canon has announced the latest addition to its ever-expanding lineup of cameras. The new Canon EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR arrives with a handful of new features, including 4K video and a pared-down body that’s the smallest offered to date by the brand. Alongside upgraded video resolutions, the Rebel SL3 DSLR delivers eye-detecting auto-focus and improved battery life over the previous generation SL2. Add in an attractive starting price tag of $600 and the Canon Rebel SL3 is set to make a splash as an affordable DSLR in a very competitive market. More details below.

Canon EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR: 4K, AF, Compact Design

Canon has always been one of the industry leaders when it comes to prosumer cameras. Its affordable line of SL DSLRs delivers both value and features at a nice mid-range price point between its higher-end offerings and entry-level cameras. The new Rebel SL3 DSLR continues that trend with a laundry list of specs that will get the job done for most aspiring photographers.

The Rebel SL3 DSLR sports a 24.1MP CMOS sensor that’s powered by Canon’s DIGIC 8 processor. This upgrade helps Canon deliver 4K video and 4K time-lapse movies on its latest release. It also plays a large role in the new auto-focus system, which now detects eyes in Live View shooting modes. Canon also incorporates its Smooth Skin setting on the Rebel SL3 DSLR, a feature which renders smoother skin tones, if preferred.

Additional key features include:

Feature Assistant that guides and offers tips for more effective shooting

Continuous shooting mode up to 5.0 fps

Digital Lens Optimizer that corrects optical shifting automatically, even without a computer

Canon will be making its newest DSLR available at the end of April. It will ship in black and white color options, with body-only units for $599.99. A EF-S 18-55 f/4-5.6 IS STM lens kit will also be available for $749.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

In this day and age where most consumers have an iPhone in their pockets with stellar photography capabilities, cameras are becoming a harder sell with each new release. That said, there is still a place for the Rebel SL3 DSLR, which is a multi-tool of sorts for budding photographers. With 4K capabilities, a small footprint and stellar auto-focus, there’s certainly enough here to please most budding creatives.

The biggest issue that I see is the price. Convincing consumers to shell out an additional $750 just to get started is always going to be a tough sell, given the technology they already have in-hand.

