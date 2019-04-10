Scan Dimension debuts SOL 3D Scanner, an affordable way to 3D print copies of existing objects

Not too long ago I bought my first 3D printer. After months of tinkering, I wrote a post covering some of the best 3D printers out there for folks wanting to get started. When I want to build something, I generally search existing designs on sites like Thingiverse and can often find something that suits my needs.

For the times when this is not the case, I have begun building my own designs using several different 3D modeling apps. While this can be fun, it’s also time consuming. With the release of Scan Dimension’s SOL 3D Scanner, there is now an affordable way to quickly mimic existing objects.

A huge step forward

Let’s get one thing straight, 3D scanners are not new. There are several options readily available, but prices are high, ratings are low, and this makes the release of an affordable and easy-to-use 3D scanner quite exciting.

Scan Dimension, the company that developed the SOL 3D Scanner, wants to bring its new product to the masses. It is designed from the ground up to be user-friendly with support for both Windows and macOS. The dragon below showcases the impressive 0.1mm scan accuracy offered by SOL 3D Scanner.

“We created the SOL scanner to make 3D scanning approachable for everyone,” comments Graham Tinn, CEO of Global Scanning A/S, parent company of Scan Dimension. “Before, creating 3D models was challenging if an individual was not skilled in complex 3D modeling software. SOL empowers anyone to unleash their creativity and explore the infinite possibilities of 3D technology actualization.”

Scanning is easy, operators simply place an object on the turntable, cover it up with the included tent, and push a button to start the process. From there, the built-in laser, camera, and software will do the rest. The SOL 3D Scanner is able to replicate items up to 6.69-inches in diameter and height, providing users with loads of flexibility when making copies of existing objects.

A compelling price point

Although much of the competition tends to cost several thousand dollars, Scan Dimension is offering its new SOL 3D Scanner for $599. Considering the level of accuracy offered, there’s no question that the SOL 3D Scanner is poised to be a premium product with a very reasonable price tag.

9to5Toys Take

Considering the amount of fun that I’ve had 3D printing custom solutions to everyday problems, I’m eager to try out the new SOL 3D Scanner. While $599 is certainly not a small amount of money, the potential to scan, catalog, and then affordably reprint broken items makes the SOL 3D Scanner a product that is likely pay for itself over time.

