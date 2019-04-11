Google Home Hub pairs Assistant with a 7-inch screen, is now down to $80 shipped (Reg. $130)

Today only, Monoprice offers the Google Home Hub in Charcoal for $79.99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $149, right now it’s down to $129 at retailers like Best Buy. That’s good for a 38% discount, is $3.50 above our previous mention and still one of the best deals we’ve tracked. Google Home Hub features a seven-inch display, dual far-field microphones, and voice control. It makes a great sous chef in the kitchen by helping you with recipes, controlling all of your smart home gear and much more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,400 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

If you’d prefer to outfit your home with Alexa, the Echo Dot is a much more cost-effective smart home addition at $50. Plus if the screen is a must, you can score the latest Echo Show speaker + a free Hue bulb for $190 ($245 value), more.

Google Home Hub features:

Get a new digital helper with this interactive Google Home Hub device. Its 7-inch touch-screen display lets you view today’s reminders, stream videos and watch your smart security camera’s footage through Google Assistant. The built-in speakers and microphones of this Google Home Hub device have far-field voice recognition for convenient hands-free control.

