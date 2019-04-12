The RV industry has enjoyed a resurgence over the last few years, and while sales have curbed somewhat in recent months, there is still ample innovation happening. From ultra-light campers to recycled Nissan Leaf batteries, every major player seems to be eyeing some sort of recreation vehicle with a new twist. The latest comes from Australia in the Brudger EXP-6, an ultra-rugged pull-behind trailer with a luxurious interior. So what does this monster on wheels have to offer? One of the most versatile setups out there, along with a focus on durability for your adventures. Head below for a quick look at the Brudger EXP-6.

Brudger EXP-6: Rugged, high-end materials make this RV

The Brudger EXP-6 offers a remake of the previous generation version which sported a pop-up roof. Instead, this time around adventurers will be greeted with a hard roof offering accommodations for even taller adults than before. But it’s not just the extra space that makes this a unique pull-behind trailer, it’s a do-it-all design that really makes it stand out.

An outer shell that sports stormproof protection merged with an interior rivaling accommodations found in hotels makes the Brudger EXP-6 all the more intriguing. The outside certainly has robust visuals that may lead some to receive tank-like vibes, but ultimately it’s that rugged shell which makes this RV ready for adventure. Add in four winter tires and built-in air suspension, and the Brudger EXP-6 is prepped for most tough terrains.

The Brudger EXP-6 interior shines w/ amenities

One the inside you’ll find up to 7 feet of vertical space, making it one of the more spacious pull-behind trailers we’ve seen. There is a full queen-sized bed, which offers a designated master suite space. A living area can also be made into twin bunk beds if extra sleeping accommodations are required. That delivers enough total room for a family of six, if needed.

However, I find the kitchen to be the standout feature here. The Brudger EXP-6 has a unique culinary focus highlighted by an indoor and outdoor kitchen which is perfect for tailgating and other adventures. While the cook prepares meals inside, he or she can still easily converse with friends outside and hand food back and forth through the retractable window.

Other interior features include a wet bath, dining room table and an indoor/outdoor HDTV. There’s even a clothes washer in the back, making this one of the most complete recreational vehicles we’ve seen to date.

The Brudger EXP-6 will be available for roughly $100,000 in the coming months. It will be required to ship from Australia, adding on a $5,000 delivery fee.

Source: Bruder

