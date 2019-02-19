The RV industry has seen an impressive resurgence in recent years. And while the electric vehicle scene is also booming, options that take both sectors into consideration are still rather thin. Nissan already has an all-electric mini-camper in its arsenal but today we’re getting a look at a new project coming down the line. Leaning on technology from its Leaf electric vehicle, Nissan is leveraging rechargeable energy on its ROAM battery pack, which will be paired with the forthcoming Opus concept camping trailer. Enough on-board energy to keep campers warm and fed for nearly a week makes this one of the more intriguing concepts we’ve seen in a while. More below.

ROAM Battery Pack delivers serious power on-the-go

Nissan will be making its ROAM battery pack available in Europe later this year. The story behind each of these power supplies is rather interesting. Nissan will be repurposing old Leaf battery packs, giving them a second life that otherwise might not have happened. Various concept models have been made in the past using ROAM batteries, but this concept camper is arguably the most ready-to-go right out of the gate.

Each battery pack is fully removable and can be charged in one hour via a 230V outlet. Going with a solar panel rated for 400W will charge up the battery in around two to four hours. It has a 700Wh total capacity, which Nissan is saying will last campers up to one week with normal use.

Nissan x Opus concept camping trailer on the horizon

The Nissan x Opus concept camping trailer appears to be one of the first to really put these repurposed Leaf batteries to use. The camper made its debut at the Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show in Birmingham, UK over the weekend. It’s slated to hit European markets in the fall with a potential US release following.

Introducing the newest concept in remote power; the Nissan x OPUS concept camper which uses second-life EV batteries to power ‘off-grid’ adventures with new Nissan Energy ROAM power pack. With a storage capacity of 700Wh and a power output of 1kW, the ROAM’s lithium-ion cells are recovered from first-generation Nissan electric vehicles, ensuring a sustainable second-life for the batteries.

Inside, campers will find both 230V and 12V circuitry for various setups. The former gets ROAM power while the latter can grab energy from other sources. Opus is an inflatable pop-top, which is different from other campers on the market today. It will use the ROAM battery to auto-inflate in just 90 seconds. The battery will also power on-board kitchen appliances, lighting and a Wi-Fi hotspot.

More details are expected to come in the next few months. Opus plans to release this camper in Europe with a price tag between £20,995 and £24,995, That equates to a $27,000 to $32,250 price tag here Stateside.