Star Wars has been in LEGO’s spotlight for most of 2019 so far, but it looks like the company still has one more notable reveal up its sleeve. Today at Star Wars Celebration, LEGO has unveiled the new 1,768-piece Tantive IV starship. Measuring over 24-inches long, the latest version of brick-built of the Rebel Blockade Runner includes five minifigures and is one of the largest Star Wars builds yet. Head below to get a look all of the build’s details and more.

The Tantive IV, aka the Rebel Blockade Runner, is one of the first ships that makes an appearance in the Star Wars universe. Appearing in A New Hope’s opening scene, the starship has become a fan-favorite. This won’t be the first time we’ve seen the Blockade Runner in LEGO form. Back in 2001, a massive UCS model was released which was then followed up by another minifigure-scale build in 2009. As for the latest LEGO rendition of the Tantive IV, it borrows from both previous iterations.

Measuring over 24-inches long, this is one of the largest Star Wars-themed creations to date from LEGO with 1,768 included pieces. For comparison, the UCS Millennium Falcon stacks up to a little over two and half feet in length. The build is also arguably the most accurate recreation of the ship as well.

On the outside of the LEGO Tantive IV you’ll also find plenty of greebles, giving it a detailed, display-worthy design. And of course, the starship’s iconic 11 engines define the back-half of the model.

Turning to the ship’s interior, the front of the Blockade Runner features the unique cockpit design with room for two minifigures. Working towards the back, there’s additional furnished space and storage room for accessories. There are also two detachable escape pods, so you can recreate the opening scene from Episode 4 and jettison C3-PO and R2-D2 down to Tatooine.

LEGO Tantive IV minifigures

The upcoming Episode 4-themed creation includes five different minifigures from a galaxy far, far away. Most notably, there’s Bail Organa, Princess Leia, and C-3PO, as well as Captain Antilles and a Rebel Fleet Trooper. A brick-built RD-D2 is also included. Both Leia and Organa have new printing and will be set-exclusives at launch. Captain Antilles is also getting a refreshed design.

Pricing and availability for LEGO’s Tantive IV

Entering at $199.99, the new LEGO Tantive IV will be arriving on May 3rd. That’s just before national Star Wars day on May the Fourth, making it a near-perfectly timed release. At a little over $0.11 per piece, this kit is right about where we’d expect it to be for a build of its size in the Star Wars theme. It’ll be available directly from LEGO stores as well as the company’s online storefront.

9to5Toys’ Take:

LEGO’s latest multi-thousand piece build may not bare the UCS name, but practically is one in spirit. At two feet long, it packs plenty of detail and ultimately is as display-worthy of a model as you can get. The added minifigures are just an additional bonus, making the Tantive IV a notable kit for collectors as well.

Back in the fall, LEGO unveiled a new 2,800-piece Betrayal at Cloud City set that was clearly made with playability in mind. Today’s release carries a similar sentiment as well with plenty of built-in play features. LEGO accomplished a solid mix between that and the UCS styles of kits, which will certainly allow the Tantive IV to appeal to both younger and older Star Wars fans.

