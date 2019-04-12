Magazine subs from just over $4/yr: Wired, GQ, Bon Appetit, Architectural Digest, more

DiscountMags has now kicked of this weekend’s sale, and it’s a good one. We are seeing multi-year deals on just about all fo the most popular titles including Wired, Popular Science, GQ, Bon Appetit, Architectural Digest and more from around $4.30 per year. Head below for all the details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

All of the titles mentioned below (among many others) are down at the lowest prices we can find. Wired, for example, is at 3 years for $13 or $4.33 per year. It is currently on sale for $5 per year at Amazon but usually fetches closer to $15 or more. You can also grab a 4-month trial sub for $1 on Amazon right now if you would prefer, but just remember to manually cancel the sub before it lapses so it doesn’t renew at full price on you.

While you might want to avoid the Car & Driver and Motor Trend deals in this weekend’s sale because we do see them for less quite regularly, Architectual Digest is at a great price here. Three years for $15 or $5 per year is matching the lowest we see this one go for these days outside of special holiday sales.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Be sure to browse through the best new book releases including thrillers, romance and history options. Here our top picks for the best reading accessories out there as well.

As usual, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax from DiscountMags. All of the titles in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Wired Magazine:

Readers flock to Wired magazine because the publisher understands that readers want more than just another computer magazine. Every issue covers topics like philosophy, art, science, and the culture of those playing on the Internet. You will find hot topics in the Start section such as airlines that burst on the scene by offering wireless access on planes. This section even jumps into worlds you won’t find covered in other magazines such as how some cultures use electronics in unusual ways.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!