Four years of Motor Trend magazine at nearly the price of one: $12 (Reg. $40+)

DiscountMags is offering 4 years of Motor Trend Magazine for just $12 shipped when code 9TO5TOYS is used during checkout. Be sure to select the 4-year option on the listing page. That’s $24 under Motor Trend direct and $28 below Amazon’s asking price. This is matching our previous mentions and is the best price we can find outside of limited holiday deals. It covers everything from road tests, service features and forecasts to racing news, new-car buyers guides and much more. Head below for more details.

This deal is available for both new customers and existing subscribers looking to renew at a discount. You’ll find that option directly below the price on the listing page.

As usual, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax from DiscountMags. All of the titles in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Motor Trend Magazine:

Motor Trend magazine provides you with an in-depth look into the makes and models of cars. With detailed articles about up and coming car models and their features as well as reviews on models that are currently on the market, this publication has what every car enthusiast needs. Order your Motor Trend magazine subscription today!

