Apple’s new AirPods see first price drop from $140, w/ wireless case $180 at Costco

Costco offers its members the first official discount on Apple’s second generation AirPods starting at $139.99. You can jump up to the upgraded wireless charging case for $179.99. Hit up your local Costco to avoid any shipping fees, otherwise you’ll be charged $5 for delivery. As a comparison, each model typically sells for $159 and $199 each. The latest Apple AirPods offer support for “Hey, Siri” and include the new H1 chip for fast wireless pairing. They are already a #1 best-seller at Amazon and we loved them in our hands-on review.

Not ready to jump into the $140 price tag for AirPods? Save nearly 50% and go with Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. Why you won’t get the deep iOS integration or “Hey, Siri” support, there’s a lot to like here. Check out my review for more details.

Apple AirPods feature:

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

Optical sensors and a motion accelerometer

