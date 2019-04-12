Apple’s new AirPods see first price drop from $140, w/ wireless case $180 at Costco

- Apr. 12th 2019 6:58 am ET

Costco offers its members the first official discount on Apple’s second generation AirPods starting at $139.99. You can jump up to the upgraded wireless charging case for $179.99. Hit up your local Costco to avoid any shipping fees, otherwise you’ll be charged $5 for delivery. As a comparison, each model typically sells for $159 and $199 each. The latest Apple AirPods offer support for “Hey, Siri” and include the new H1 chip for fast wireless pairing. They are already a #1 best-seller at Amazon and we loved them in our hands-on review.

Not ready to jump into the $140 price tag for AirPods? Save nearly 50% and go with Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. Why you won’t get the deep iOS integration or “Hey, Siri” support, there’s a lot to like here. Check out my review for more details.

Apple AirPods feature:

  • Automatically on, automatically connected
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
  • Double-tap to play or skip forward
  • New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
  • Charges quickly in the case
  • Case can be charged using the Lightning connector
  • Optical sensors and a motion accelerometer

