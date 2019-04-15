Bring the deli experience home w/ the Chef’sChoice Meat Slicer for $90 (Reg. $150)

Today only, Woot is offering the Chef’sChoice 615A Electric Meat Slicer $89.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $200 or so, this model regularly still fetches up to $150 at Amazon and elsewhere. Today’s deal is $9 below our previous mention and the best price we can find. This cast aluminum and stainless steel slicer will help you bring that deli experience home. It has a 7-inch blade that can slice from “deli thin to 3/4-inch thick” and includes a 1-year Chef’sChoice warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can save a few bucks with the $65 Gourmia GFS700 Professional Electric Power Food & Meat Slicer. However, you can save even more by going manual with the Mercer Culinary Edge Sliver at $17.50 Prime shipped or Cook N Home 11-inch Granton Edge Slicing Knife for $15.

Chef’sChoice 615A Electric Meat Slicer:

Versatile, rugged slicer featuring all structural components of cast aluminum and stainless steel

Multi-purpose 7-inch stainless steel blade slices a wide variety of foods from deli thin to 3/4-inch thick slices

Easy clean design – blade, food carriage, food pusher, food deflector and thickness guide plate all remove easily for cleaning

