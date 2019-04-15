Bring the deli experience home w/ the Chef’sChoice Meat Slicer for $90 (Reg. $150)

- Apr. 15th 2019 11:31 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $150 $90
0

Today only, Woot is offering the Chef’sChoice 615A Electric Meat Slicer $89.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $200 or so, this model regularly still fetches up to $150 at Amazon and elsewhere. Today’s deal is $9 below our previous mention and the best price we can find. This cast aluminum and stainless steel slicer will help you bring that deli experience home. It has a 7-inch blade that can slice from “deli thin to 3/4-inch thick” and includes a 1-year Chef’sChoice warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You can save a few bucks with the $65 Gourmia GFS700 Professional Electric Power Food & Meat Slicer. However, you can save even more by going manual with the Mercer Culinary Edge Sliver at $17.50 Prime shipped or Cook N Home 11-inch Granton Edge Slicing Knife for $15.

Chef’sChoice 615A Electric Meat Slicer:

  • Versatile, rugged slicer featuring all structural components of cast aluminum and stainless steel
  • Multi-purpose 7-inch stainless steel blade slices a wide variety of foods from deli thin to 3/4-inch thick slices
  • Easy clean design – blade, food carriage, food pusher, food deflector and thickness guide plate all remove easily for cleaning

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $150 $90

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
woot

woot
Chef’sChoice

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard