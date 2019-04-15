Nintendo Switch + game of your choice, Mario pins & a USB-C hub for $330 ($390+ value)

Walmart is now offering Nintendo Switch with a game of your choice, an Ematic USB-C + Card Reader Hub and a set of collectible Mario pins for $329.99 shipped. Switch is regularly $300, each of the available games are about $60 each, the adapter goes for $27 and this is a $5 pin set. In other words, you’re saving roughly $62 with today’s deal. The game choices (Mario Odyssey, Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, more) are quite notable here as well. While not as good a value as a very similar bundle from last year — that option included a backpack instead of the USB/card reader hub — this is the currently best price we can find on Nintendo Switch. More details below.

***Note: The Switch can be picky about which HDMI ports it will work with and reports are suggesting the included hub won’t work in that regard. However, it does add a load of USB ports and a card reader to your setup.

This bundle, in combination with our recent eShop digital game sale, comes with just about everything you need to get your Switch setup going. However, you might also want to grab the $20 PowerA Joy-Con controller charger to keep you in the game.

Nintendo Switch Bundle:

At home, Nintendo Switch rests in the dock that connects the system to the TV and lets you play with family and friends in the comfort of your living room. Lift Nintendo Switch from the dock and instantly transition to handheld mode for on-the-go gaming.

