Digital Switch games from $3: Fe, Reigns Game of Thrones, Mulaka, Sonic, more

- Apr. 12th 2019 11:09 am ET

0

While we have seen our fair share of notable Nintendo Switch digital game deals this week, we are back to cap the week off with even more. Today’s price drops are highlighted by titles like Fe, Mulaka, Reigns: Game of Thrones, Lumo, Sonic and more starting from $3. Head below for all of our top picks and over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals.

Top Picks from the Sale:

While we are talking Nintendo, Catan for Switch got an official release date yesterday and here’s a Nintendo Switch bundle with a game of your choice, backpack and collector’s pins for $330 ($400 value).

Fe for Nintendo Switch:

Fe is a new type of platform adventure where the story is up to you to discover, without handholding, told wordlessly through the discoveries you make during gameplay.

Run, climb and glide your way through a dark Nordic forest and explore its living, breathing ecosystem filled with secrets and mystical creatures.

