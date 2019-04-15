Sony’s killer XM3 ANC Wireless Headphones drop to $276 shipped (Reg. $350)

ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten is offering the Sony ANC Wireless Headphones (WH1000XM3) for $276.21 shipped when coupon code PRO48 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $71 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is one of the best prices we have tracked. When it comes to headphones, there are tons to choose from. Some are good, many are bad, and few are truly great. Most agree that Sony’s latest pair of active noise-cancelling headphones fall into the “truly great” category. Reasons for this include extreme comfort, USB-C charging, and built-in support for Google Assistant and Alexa. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Learn more about these incredible cans in our review.

Don’t need all of the bells and whistles? Spend a fraction on TaoTronics’ $70 Headphones and keep a load of cash in your wallet. These headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0, active noise-cancellation, and support for fast charging.

Sony ANC Wireless Headphones (WH1000XM3) features:

DIGITAL NOISE CANCELLING: Industry leading ANC lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience

VOICE ASSISTANT: Alexa-enabled for hands-free voice access to music, information, and more

QUICK ATTENTION MODE: Cover the right ear cup to turn down your music for instant, easy conversation

SMART LISTENING: Adjusts the ambient sound to your activity to give you the best noise cancellation

TOUCH CONTROLS: Control music tracks and volume, activate your voice assistant and take phone calls

FAST CHARGE: Get up to 30hrs of battery life on a single charge / 5hrs of playback on a 10min charge

PREMIUM SOUND QUALITY: Enjoy amazingly clear HiRes audio at work, at home or on an airplane

