Save up to 20% on Ultimate Ears’ BOOM 3 & MEGABOOM 3 Bluetooth speakers from $120

Amazon offers the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $119.99 shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Delivering up to 15 hours of 360-degree audio playback, BOOM 3 touts a water, dust and drop-proof design. This speaker also has Ultimate Ears’ new Magic Button for effortless control of your music and can even be synced up with other UE speakers to widen the soundstage. It carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 130 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more high-end option, we also spotted the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $169.99 shipped at Amazon. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. Normally selling for $200, that saves you $30 and matches the Amazon all-time low. UE’s MEGABOOM 3 features similar functionality to the standard BOOM 3 like an IP67 water and dust-proof design, but with 20-hour battery life, a more powerful speaker array and more. It carries a 4.7/5 star rating from 190 customers and you can check out our hands-on review for a more in-depth look.

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 features:

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 is a super-portable wireless speaker built for adventure. It rocks immersive 360° sound with deep bass, all carefully balanced so you can hear every note. But BOOM 3 also hangs tough. It’s seriously waterproof, dustproof, and drop proof which means you can bring vibes anywhere.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!