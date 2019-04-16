Bring home a 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro console today for just $340 shipped (Reg. $400)

SNGTrading via Rakuten is offering the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console for $339.96 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SNG60 at checkout. PS4 Pro still fetches $400 at Amazon and Best Buy. While today’s deal doesn’t include Gran Turismo, it is also more than $14 below our previous mention and the best we can find. Providing you have a TV that can support it, this machine brings HDR and 4K gaming to your setup as well as the ability to “turn on Boost Mode to give PS4 games access to the increased power of PS4 Pro.” More details below.

Grab a controller charger to keep those DualShock 4’s juiced up and ready to go. The dual AmazonBasics option goes for $14 and the comparable PowerA model sells for $16 Prime shipped. Both of which carry solid reviews.

You can finally change your PSN Online ID now. Here are all the details you need to know on that.

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console:

4K TV Gaming – PS4 Pro outputs gameplay to your 4K TV

More HD Power – Turn on Boost Mode to give PS4 games access to the increased power of PS4 Pro

HDR Technology– With an HDR TV, compatible PS4 games display an unbelievably vibrant and lifelike range of colors

