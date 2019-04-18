Save $99 on Glyph’s ultra-compact Atom 1TB USB-C SSD, now down to $250 shipped

B&H is currently offering the Glyph Atom 1TB USB-C Portable Solid State Drive in Silver or Black for $249.95 shipped. Normally selling for $349 at retailers like Adorama, that’s good for a $99 discount and is the lowest price that we’ve seen. Featuring up to 560MBps transfer speeds, this drive comes packed in a lightweight, aluminum enclosure which is then wrapped in a rubber exterior for further protection. It’s entirely bus-powered as well, making it a great option for even the most compact everyday carry. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can get a more hands-on look in our review.

If you don’t need 1TB of storage, nor have to have the premium build quality, consider saving a few more bucks with SanDisk’s 500GB Portable SSD. At $94, you’ll still get up to 550MBps speeds, a compact design and more.

We’re also still seeing a prominent deal on Sony’s 960GB USB-C External SSD, which is is fast, ultra-portable and down to $150 shipped (All-time low).

Glyph Atom 1TB USB-C SSD features:

The silver 1TB Atom USB 3.1 Type-C External SSD from Glyph Technologies comes built with a 1TB M.2 SSD and a USB 3.1 connection with 10 Gb/s speeds to quickly store your content from a Mac or Windows system. This connection features a USB Type-C interface, which sports a small and reversible design, and is compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.0 devices. Once connected, the Atom transfers data at a rate of up to 560 MB/s.

