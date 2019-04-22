Put this top-rated Allen Sports four-bike rack on your car for $130 shipped (Reg. $180)

Amazon offers the Allen Sports 4-bike Premiere Locking Hitch Rack for $129.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. That’s down from the usual $160-$180 price and within $1 of the Amazon all-time low price. With warmer weather approaching, it’s a good idea to have a bike rack for adventures. This model is compatible with two-inch receivers and features enough room for four bikes. Features a quick-lock design that gets you up and running quickly. Rated 4.4/5 stars by nearly 2,700 Amazon reviewers.

With your savings, grab a mini bike pump so you’re always prepared on-the-go. This model has stellar ratings and weighs just 0.5-pounds. Great for adding a little extra air to your wheels.

Allen Sports Bike Locking Hitch features:

  • Quick install locking hitch insert fits 2 in. Receiver hitches; includes 2 keys
  • Quick set carry arms snap into place and fold out of the way when not in use
  • Dual compound tie-down cradles & quick set straps individually secure and protect bicycles
  • Internal tilt-away release allows for easy lift gate access
  • Padded spine shield protects bicycles during transport

