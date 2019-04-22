Why pay Philips Hue prices when this 16.4-ft. Smart LED strip works w/ Alexa for just $24

MingerDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the DreamColor 16.4-foot Smart LED Light Strip for $23.99 Prime shipped when you use the code OLUVMRCM at checkout. At 40% off the going rate, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. For comparison, you’d pay around $80 for a similar Philips Hue strip. With built-in Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to control this LED strip’s colors, brightness, and power state via your smartphone or digital helpers like Amazon’s Alexa or Google’s Assistant. Plus, since it’s RGB, you can make the strip any color you want, from white to red or even purple. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

A must-have when using one of these strips is this 100 Pack Light Strip Mounting Brackets for just $7.50 Prime shipped. I personally used these brackets to mount a light strip under our cabinets to add some ambient lighting to the kitchen, and the included screws worked wonderfully.

DreamColor Smart LED Light Strip features:

WORK WITH ALEXA & GOVEE APP : Use simple conversation starters to turn your lights on and off, make them brighter and swap them to your favorite color, currently compatible with Echo

WIFI WIRELESS CONTROLLER: Take complete control of your lighting with Govee Home APP; Create romance, relaxation, party ambiance with Music and Mic function; Remote control allows you turn on/off the led strip lights from anywhere; Timer function of the wifi controller make you wake up at your favorite color, keep you on Schedule

IC CONTROL LAMP BEADS : Unique design by adding IC in light strip, a variety of colors and brightness can be changed simultaneously with frequency changes, Extend the beauty and elegance of colorful throughout your entire home.

